Biz confidence among Mass. employers at 12-year high
Despite slowdowns in the state and national economies employers in Massachusetts are more confident about the business environment than any time in the last 12 years, a survey by the Associated Industries of Massachusetts found, though there are signs of more trouble ahead. AIM's Business Confidence Index rose one point to 61.4 in January, the fifth straight month of improved confidence and 5.6 points higher than a year ago.
