Bill targets 100 percent renewable energy goal
Every house, building and car in Massachusetts would be powered by renewable energy sources in the coming decades under a new bill in the state legislature. That would make Massachusetts the first state in the country to commit to getting 100 percent of its power from renewable sources, such as wind and solar.
Massachusetts Discussions
Title
Updated
Last By
Comments
