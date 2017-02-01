Bakera s a oedown-paymenta stirs K-12...

Bakera s a oedown-paymenta stirs K-12 education funding debate

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

The case of a Connecticut man charged with murder for his alleged role in a fatal home invasion in Sharon is in the BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker's new budget bill includes new funding to help school districts deal with rising costs of health insurance and employee benefits, a move he described this week as a "down-payment" on an issue raised in a special commission's report that concluded state funding for schools has failed to keep pace over the years with rising expenses. In November 2015, the Foundation Budget Review Commission issued a report saying the state's current school funding system underestimates the cost of educating students by at least $1 billion per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
News Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up... Jan 27 Cops are degenerates 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Jan 18 Democrats R LIARS 36
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,259 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC