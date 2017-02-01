Bakera s a oedown-paymenta stirs K-12 education funding debate
The case of a Connecticut man charged with murder for his alleged role in a fatal home invasion in Sharon is in the BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker's new budget bill includes new funding to help school districts deal with rising costs of health insurance and employee benefits, a move he described this week as a "down-payment" on an issue raised in a special commission's report that concluded state funding for schools has failed to keep pace over the years with rising expenses. In November 2015, the Foundation Budget Review Commission issued a report saying the state's current school funding system underestimates the cost of educating students by at least $1 billion per year.
