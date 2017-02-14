Baker criticized on environment funding

Decrying budget cuts and staff reductions at environmental agencies, the Environmental League of Massachusetts on Tuesday renewed its call for greater environmental funding in order to maintain public health initiatives, outdoor recreation, wetland and river restoration, land preservation, and the state's tourism industry. The environmental group was joined by lawmakers and other advocates as it rolled out its "green budget," requesting spending increases that they say will put the state on track to dedicate 1 percent of its operating budget to environmental agencies, a goal Gov. Charlie Baker committed to as a candidate.

