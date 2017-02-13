Arroyo says he faced sabotage as he d...

Arroyo says he faced sabotage as he diversified staff at Suffolk register of probate

The suspended Suffolk register of probate is alleging he faced resistance and sabotage by longtime court employees who resented his efforts to diversify the staff and hire people with language skills to assist residents who don't speak English. An attorney for register Felix D. Arroyo said Monday that Arroyo inherited an office hobbled by years of mismanagement and cronyism.

