Almost 2,000 opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts show fentanyl dangers rising

The increasing number of opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts show the state is one of the hardest hit in the nation by the growth of the highly-potent opioid fentanyl. The number of deaths related to opioids in Massachusetts has risen exponentially in recent years, reaching an estimated 1,979 deaths this year -- a sharp rise from 918 deaths in 2013, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

