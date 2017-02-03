Admitted triple murderer erupts in court as he is sentenced to death
A Massachusetts man who admitted to killing three people in a 2001 rampage erupted in a Boston courtroom on Friday morning, swearing at the federal judge who sentenced him to death in a state where executions are rare. Massachusetts' state laws do not allow for the death penalty but Gary Lee Sampson, 57, a former drifter and bank robber, was tried in federal court because his killings began with carjackings, a federal crime.
