Activists hope Massachusetts can go fossil fuel-free by 2050
That's just three decades away, but backers of the effort, including dozens of Beacon Hill lawmakers, say it's realistic, provided the state starts carving out a path now. A bill filed by Acton Sen. Jamie Eldridge, Arlington Rep. Sean Garballey and Cambridge Rep. Marjorie Decker, all Democrats, would commit Massachusetts to obtaining 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources such as solar and wind.
