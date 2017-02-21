Activist, Mel King gets Building a Better Boston Award

Boston community activist Mel King at the UMASS Boston Center for Collaborative Leadership's Building a Better Boston Breakfast at the Seaport World Trade Center this morning, where he was presented with The Building a Better Boston Award. Longtime Hub activist and community leader Mel King was honored with the Building a Better Boston Award yesterday at the UMass Boston Center for Collaborative Leadership's fifth annual award breakfast at the Seaport World Trade Center.

