2 Massachusetts daily newspapers cease publication
Two Massachusetts daily newspapers that could trace their roots to the late 19th century have ceased publication, citing financial pressures. The Malden Evening News and the Medford Daily Mercury stopped publishing print and online editions in mid-January.
