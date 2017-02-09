2 Massachusetts daily newspapers ceas...

2 Massachusetts daily newspapers cease publication

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Two Massachusetts daily newspapers that could trace their roots to the late 19th century have ceased publication, citing financial pressures. The Malden Evening News and the Medford Daily Mercury stopped publishing print and online editions in mid-January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 10 hr Observer 2 3
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Wed Lola 28
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 5 Donald duck Von T... 38
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC