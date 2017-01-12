Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions in Massachusetts
Natural gas has been a resounding environmental success story for Massachusetts that has delivered every single benefit environmentalists predicted back in the 1990s. Back then, new electricity deregulation laws were designed to speed the retirement of coal- and oil-fired power stations and stimulate construction of gas-burning plants.
#1 6 hrs ago
"We hear of new developments in electrical energy storage, but that promising technology can't yet affordably deliver the required reliability at mass scale, and there's no reason to believe this reality will change for years or decades to come. "
CAS- Citizens Against Solarman - a Action Group to counter the Propaganda of the Solarman- says:
There you go Mr Solarman. Your pipe dream of Scamming Homeowners with
Lease/PPA Solar Installs with energy Storage is way down the road. Maybe you should lead the way for your Tin Hats attached on everyone's body with battery storage. That is a great idea you had concerning the Tin Hats !!!!
#2 4 hrs ago
As the SEIA is a promotional entity for solar so is the author of this article: Thomas M. Kiley is CEO of Northeast Gas Association. Of course his vision "depends" on natural gas to be the "future" of spinning and baseload generation. ""Long after the commonwealth has approved gigawatts of wind off Martha's Vineyard and covered acres of rooftops and fields with solar panels, natural gas-fired power plants will remain a critically needed source of on-demand back up electricity.""
This is what his paycheck counts on, there are others that disagree that burning fuels is the future of electricity generation. For the cost of one of these so called "...on-demand back up electricity.", plants that require a few minutes to come online fully, one could put a lot of energy storage along the grid both locally and regionally. Energy storage with inverter switching technology, can react to surges and sags in the grid in milliseconds not minutes.
