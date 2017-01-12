There are on the SouthCoastToday.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions in Massachusetts. In it, SouthCoastToday.com reports that:

Natural gas has been a resounding environmental success story for Massachusetts that has delivered every single benefit environmentalists predicted back in the 1990s. Back then, new electricity deregulation laws were designed to speed the retirement of coal- and oil-fired power stations and stimulate construction of gas-burning plants.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.