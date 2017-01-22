Yet another gypsy moth infestation ahead for Mass.
Massachusetts experienced a near-biblical swarm of gypsy moth caterpillars last summer, as the voracious, finger-long, invasive pests devoured trees across more than 100,000 acres in large swaths of the state. Now, state environmental officials are predicting widespread defoliation from gypsy moths again in 2017.
