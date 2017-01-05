Yes, the rain helped. Less of Mass. i...

Yes, the rain helped. Less of Mass. is now in - extreme drought'

5 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The area of Massachusetts designated as suffering an "extreme drought" by the US Drought Monitor dropped to 8.6 percent this week from 52.1 percent three months ago. "The recent increase in precipitation since early December plus low temperatures and minimal evaporation have slowly increased the soil moisture," the Drought Monitor, a collaboration of academic and government officials, said in a statement.

