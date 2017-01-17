Women march on Washington to counter Trump's message

More than 9,000 people from Massachusetts are making their way to Washington, D.C. for Saturday's Women's March on Washington, a demonstration of solidarity among women and others who feel President Donald Trump insulted them during the campaign and threatened their rights and safety. On Trump's first full day in office, they will march from a rally point near the Capitol Reflecting Pool to the White House.

