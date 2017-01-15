Whistle While You Work?: First Court To Rule On DTSA's...

The Defend Trade Secret Act contains a whistleblower immunity provision which could have a significant impact on employers. Until last month, however, no court had interpreted this provision which provides that no one "shall be held criminally or civilly liable under Federal or State trade secret law for the disclosure of a trade secret" made in confidence to a government official or an attorney and "solely for the purpose of reporting or investigating a suspected violation of law."

