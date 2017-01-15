Whistle While You Work?: First Court To Rule On DTSA's...
The Defend Trade Secret Act contains a whistleblower immunity provision which could have a significant impact on employers. Until last month, however, no court had interpreted this provision which provides that no one "shall be held criminally or civilly liable under Federal or State trade secret law for the disclosure of a trade secret" made in confidence to a government official or an attorney and "solely for the purpose of reporting or investigating a suspected violation of law."
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|11 hr
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC