Warren takes aim at Trump's pick for education secretary
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says Besty DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Department of Education, has a "radical political philosophy" and a thin resume for the job. "There is no precedent for an Education Department Secretary nominee with your lack of experience in public education," Warren wrote in a lengthy letter sent to DeVos on Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 26
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC