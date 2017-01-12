Warren embraces her role as a top Dem...

Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic foil to Trump

Donald Trump's election has propelled Sen. Elizabeth Warren into an even sharper partisan spotlight as she embraces her role as a top Democratic foil to the Republican president-elect. In just the past few weeks, Warren has penned a scathing 16-page critique of Trump's nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos; grilled his pick for housing secretary, Ben Carson; co-sponsored legislation requiring the president and vice president to disclose and divest any potential financial conflicts of interest; and signed onto legislation to block the creation of a federal religious registry.

