Warden: 2 Officers on Leave After RI Prisoner Escapes

Two correctional officers in Rhode Island are on leave after the escape of a prisoner accused of stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Massachusetts back in 2015. Two Rhode Island correctional officers are on leave pending an investigation that they violated policies in regards to the escape of a prisoner accused of stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Massachusetts back in 2015.

