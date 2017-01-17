US Rep. Kennedy: Democrats must heed voters economic worries
He's heir to a famed political family that traces its roots back to Boston's bare-knuckled campaigns when Democratic ward bosses kept a close ear to the city's narrow streets and tenement hallways. Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy says contemporary party leaders could take a page from that history by listening harder to the economic worries of Democratic voters who bolted the party in November.
