UMass Amherst Working to Assist International Community Members...

The University of Massachusetts Amherst, committed to the welfare and success of all members of its community, including more than 3,000 international students, scholars and staff from 117 countries, is providing outreach and support following the President's Executive Order restricting entry to the U.S. by citizens of seven countries. University officials are working to assist one graduate student, one undergraduate student and one visiting scholar who have been unable to enter the United States following the president's order.

