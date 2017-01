Trump says drug companies are - getting away with murder' on prices

President-elect Donald Trump rattled the pharmaceutical industry on Wednesday with a pledge to change the way the federal government purchases prescription drugs, a dramatic warning that he is serious about keeping his campaign promises to address drug costs. He gave the subject near-top billing in his first press conference as president-elect, slamming the pharmaceutical industry for overseas production and promising, in vague terms, to open up more price negotiations for medications.

