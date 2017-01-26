Trouble in Beantown for Fauxcahontas

2017-01-26

Colin Reed, writing today in the Boston Herald , reports that Massachusetts's sanctimonious liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren has an emerging scandal - about a mysterious and unreported line of credit on her Cambridge home - that overlays some lousy new polling numbers for her 2018 reelection race.

