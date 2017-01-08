Trial of dentist charged with killing...

Trial of dentist charged with killing wife set to start

A Massachusetts dentist facing a manslaughter charge in the death of his wife is headed to trial. Jury selection in the trial of 71-year-old Roger Desilets Jr. is scheduled to start Thursday in Worcester Superior Court.

