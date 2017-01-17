Treasurer Bump sees inaugural boycott...

Treasurer Bump sees inaugural boycott as 'empty gesture'

The decision of some Democratic members of Congress -- including U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark -- to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration has prompted criticism from both sides of the aisle in Massachusetts this week. Rep. Geoff Diehl, a Whitman Republican who was the only state elected official to back Trump in the GOP primary, invoked the memory of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, an outspoken liberal, in his rebuke of Clark and others who are skipping Friday's ceremony to protest Trump's election.

