Town official says he won't sign deal for Muslim cemetery

A deal to allow a local Islamic group to build a cemetery in the small Massachusetts town may be off again. The chairman of the Dudley Board of Selectmen tells the Telegram & Gazette that he won't sign off on the agreement when the board meets on Monday.

