Total assessed value of Mass. properties tops $1T

The total assessed value for cities and towns in Massachusetts has exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, according to a credit rating agency, which reported that the growth is “credit positive” for municipalities. Moody's Investor Service said the declaration, which is not the equivalent of a rating outlook or change, reflects the state's overall economic strength and noted that assessed values are a driver of local government tax revenues.

