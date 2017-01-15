Tom Cocotos for The Boston Globe Ideas | David Scharfenberg Has pot lost its cool?
Snoop Dogg's first solo album, 1993's quadruple-platinum "Doggystyle," was a sun-splashed, blood-soaked homage to the most enduring outlaw symbol in American culture, marijuana. Rapping over a Parliament-Funkadelic-inspired bass line and a high-pitched synthesizer, Snoop anointed himself the hoodlum king of California: an AK-47 assault rifle in one hand and a giant spliff of the "bubonic Chronic" in the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|4 min
|Retribution
|17
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|5 min
|Singledad
|3
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|25 min
|JustAnObserver
|267
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|1 hr
|CAS
|1
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|bedava sat
|58
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC