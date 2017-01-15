Tom Cocotos for The Boston Globe Ideas | David Scharfenberg Has pot lost its cool?

Snoop Dogg's first solo album, 1993's quadruple-platinum "Doggystyle," was a sun-splashed, blood-soaked homage to the most enduring outlaw symbol in American culture, marijuana. Rapping over a Parliament-Funkadelic-inspired bass line and a high-pitched synthesizer, Snoop anointed himself the hoodlum king of California: an AK-47 assault rifle in one hand and a giant spliff of the "bubonic Chronic" in the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.