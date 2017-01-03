Today in History: January 10
This is a general view of the first session of the United Nations Organization's General Assembly at Central Hall on Parliament Square in London, England, on January 10, 1946. In his opening session address British Prime Minister Clement R. Attlee, on speaker's platform, warned that another war would destroy mankind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|7 hr
|cappadocia balloo...
|56
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 26
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC