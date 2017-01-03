Today in History: January 10

Today in History: January 10

This is a general view of the first session of the United Nations Organization's General Assembly at Central Hall on Parliament Square in London, England, on January 10, 1946. In his opening session address British Prime Minister Clement R. Attlee, on speaker's platform, warned that another war would destroy mankind.

