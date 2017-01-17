Tito Jackson seeks Deval Patrick's counsel for bid

City Councilor Tito Jackson is calling on Deval Patrick for help in his attempt to dethrone Mayor Martin J. Walsh, but the former governor might have bigger ambitions that will keep him out of the fray. "Most politicians are pretty risk-averse, especially those who have eyes on potentially higher office," said University of Massachusetts professor Erin O'Brien, saying Patrick could be eyeing a run against President-elect Donald J. Trump in 2020 and thus unwilling to alienate Walsh and his political machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.