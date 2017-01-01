The new year brings a new minimum wage - and questions about future gains

Massachusetts has the highest state minimum wage in the country following the $1 increase to $11 an hour that went into effect on Sunday, but campaigns are already underway here and across the country for the lowest-paid workers to earn much more. A union-backed movement known as Fight for $15 has helped win approval of minimum wages that in future years will exceed today's top rate, even in traditionally conservative states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.