The new year brings a new minimum wag...

The new year brings a new minimum wage - and questions about future gains

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Massachusetts has the highest state minimum wage in the country following the $1 increase to $11 an hour that went into effect on Sunday, but campaigns are already underway here and across the country for the lowest-paid workers to earn much more. A union-backed movement known as Fight for $15 has helped win approval of minimum wages that in future years will exceed today's top rate, even in traditionally conservative states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump catalogue of failure Dec 30 Donald duck Von T... 27
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 30 Fish Have Whiskers 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,531,494

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC