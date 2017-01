The Latest: Escaped prisoner captured in Massachusetts

This surveillance photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a man who attempted to rob a Bank of America branch Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. The FBI said the suspect resembles recently escaped federal prisoner James Morales, who escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.