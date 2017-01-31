The books we can't wait to read in 2017
This year looks to be a good one for fiction, with George Saunders's first novel and new ones by Arundhati Roy , Jesmyn Ward, Colm Tibn, and Elizabeth Strout. And then there are story collections by Viet Thanh Nguyen, Haruki Murakami, and Richard Russo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dick Spit
|Sun
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|Jan 27
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC