The books we can't wait to read in 2017

The books we can't wait to read in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

This year looks to be a good one for fiction, with George Saunders's first novel and new ones by Arundhati Roy , Jesmyn Ward, Colm Tibn, and Elizabeth Strout. And then there are story collections by Viet Thanh Nguyen, Haruki Murakami, and Richard Russo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dick Spit Sun Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
News Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up... Jan 27 Cops are degenerates 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Jan 18 Democrats R LIARS 36
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC