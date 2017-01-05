Talk about a pricey accident: Lamborg...

Talk about a pricey accident: Lamborghini involved in I-93 crash in Quincy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A yellow Lamborghini was involved in a crash on I-93 south in Quincy on Thursday, according to Dustin Fitch of the Massachusetts State Police. Fitch tweeted out a picture of the flashy sports car just after 2 p.m., noting that there were no injuries - save for the driver's pride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump catalogue of failure 7 hr Donald duck Von T... 31
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 30 Fish Have Whiskers 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,452

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC