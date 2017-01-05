Talk about a pricey accident: Lamborghini involved in I-93 crash in Quincy
A yellow Lamborghini was involved in a crash on I-93 south in Quincy on Thursday, according to Dustin Fitch of the Massachusetts State Police. Fitch tweeted out a picture of the flashy sports car just after 2 p.m., noting that there were no injuries - save for the driver's pride.
