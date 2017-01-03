Suspects in fatal Massachusetts home ...

Suspects in fatal Massachusetts home invasion in court

Read more: The Progress

Two people charged with killing a 95-year-old Massachusetts man and seriously injuring his wife during a home invasion are scheduled to be arraigned. Joshua Hart and Brittany Smith, both of Athol, are expected to be arraigned on several charges including murder and attempted murder on Thursday in Franklin Superior Court.

