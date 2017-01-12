Supreme Court takes Mass. case on ope...

Supreme Court takes Mass. case on open court

Read more: Boston Herald

The nation's highest court will hear a blockbuster Bay State case involving a person's constitutional right to have their entire trial open to the public. The Supreme Court decided yesterday to hear the case of Kentel Weaver, who in 2006 was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Germaine Rucker.

