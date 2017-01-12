Supreme Court takes Mass. case on open court
The nation's highest court will hear a blockbuster Bay State case involving a person's constitutional right to have their entire trial open to the public. The Supreme Court decided yesterday to hear the case of Kentel Weaver, who in 2006 was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Germaine Rucker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|2 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|12
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|7 hr
|bedava sat
|58
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 26
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC