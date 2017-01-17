Substantive Consolidation - Recent Decisions Examine a Bankruptcy...
Two recent opinions concerning the law of substantive consolidation should be of interest to business owners and commercial real estate market participants. The doctrine of substantive consolidation allows a bankruptcy court, in certain circumstances, to augment the assets of a debtor's bankruptcy estate with the assets of others affiliated with the debtor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|1 hr
|Raspberry8445
|37
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Wed
|guck fays
|4
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Tue
|JustAnObserver
|1
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Jan 15
|Solarman
|2
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Jan 15
|JustAnObserver
|267
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC