Students save 'Socks for Santa'

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School students came together, recently, to donate a number of socks to Montachusett Home Care's efforts in sponsoring, again this year its "Socks for Santa" program in cooperation with Fidelity Bank and St. Anna's School. It is a way to give not only to the agency's clients, but to many other low-income elders in the communities it serves.

