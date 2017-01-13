Students of for-profit "career school...

Students of for-profit "career school" get $30m in debt relief

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Thousands of students of who took out federal loans to attend the American Career Institute, a defunct for-profit school that once ran five campuses in Massachusetts, will have their debts automatically discharged, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. State law enforcement officials have said the school was a fraud, raking in tens of millions of dollars in federal college loans while peddling essentially worthless degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 1 hr Le Jimbo 8
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 10 cappadocia balloo... 56
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 26 Queen Marchetti 266
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC