Sign of the times: Signs from womena s marches being saved
Protest signs that were carried at women's marches around the world are now being saved as cultural treasures by museums, libraries and colleges. More than a million people rallied at dozens of demonstrations Saturday to protest President Donald Trump a day after his inauguration and to support women's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|2 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC