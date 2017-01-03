Severe drought conditions waning

Severe drought conditions waning

The red sash that bisected Massachusetts from Essex County to the Berkshires on the U.S. Drought Monitor's map for much of 2016 -- indicating areas of extreme drought -- has receded into a red belt buckle covering the Greater Springfield area. The Drought Monitor on Thursday reported that just 8.59 percent of the state's area is still experiencing an extreme drought -- down from 36.12 percent last week and the lowest level since early August.

