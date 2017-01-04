Senate president stresses criminal justice reform, income disparity

Firmly staking out liberal ground after being re-elected to his chamber's highest post, Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg on Wednesday called for reforming the state's criminal justice system and tackling "the gnawing disparity" in incomes in Massachusetts - through raising taxes on the rich and policies such as boosting the state minimum wage and mandating paid family leave to help the poor and the middle class. "Some believe we can continue to cut our way to success.

