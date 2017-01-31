Sally Yates: Profile in Partisanship
When Acting Attorney General Sally Yates conspired to get herself fired by President Trump for refusing to implement White House revisions to the country's immigration and refugee policy, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Schumer called it a "a brave actand profile in courage." criticized Trump for dismissing Yates - though that was her aim - by saying, "If dedicated government officials deem his directives to be unlawful and unconstitutional, he will simply fire them as if government is a reality show."
