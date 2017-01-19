Romney Niece Named New RNC Chair
The niece of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney has been tapped to replace Reince Priebus as new chair of the the Republican National Committee . Ronna Romney McDaniel, who served as state chairman for the Michigan Republican Party and helped Donald Trump win the Wolverine State, will be the new GOP leader, Politico reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|1
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Jan 15
|Solarman
|2
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Jan 15
|JustAnObserver
|267
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC