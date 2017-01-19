Romney Niece Named New RNC Chair

The niece of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney has been tapped to replace Reince Priebus as new chair of the the Republican National Committee . Ronna Romney McDaniel, who served as state chairman for the Michigan Republican Party and helped Donald Trump win the Wolverine State, will be the new GOP leader, Politico reported.

