Rate hike to hit 55,000 in Mass. long-term care insure market

Roughly 55,000 people in Massachusetts will face higher costs in their long-term care insurance policies under rate increases state regulators announced on Friday. The increases range from 10 percent to 40 percent -- with hikes greater than 10 percent phased in over multiple years -- and were negotiated with 16 insurance companies by the Division of Insurance, in what Insurance Commissioner Daniel Judson described as an effort to manage the needs of both carriers and policyholders.

