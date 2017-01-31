Rampage's Patent Suit Inks a Partial Victory in Surviving Motion to Dismiss

Judge Allison Burroughs of the District of Massachusetts recently issued a decision that provides much-needed insight into pleading standards in patent cases. With the demise of Form 18 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, litigants have been faced with a number of questions concerning the level of detail a plaintiff needs to include in a patent complaint and interestingly, it appears that direct infringement may at times be more difficult to plead than indirect infringement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.