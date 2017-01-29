Rally for Muslims could draw thousands to Copley Square Sunday
Thousands have said they plan to support Muslim Americans and demonstrate in Copley Square Sunday afternoon in opposition to Presdent Trump's immigration order. The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations , a Muslim civil rights organization, will host a rally at 1 p.m., according to a statement on the group's website.
