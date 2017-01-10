Rah! Rah! Go, Amherst . . . Hamsters?
The furry critter is one of the proposed mascots that made a list of 30 semifinalists released by the Amherst College Mascot Committee in December. The list was narrowed down from 2,046 suggestions that were submitted for consideration by members of the school's community and alumni last year.
