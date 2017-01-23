Put this case to bed: Millions found in mattress in Massachusetts
A suspect in a pyramid scheme case led federal investigators to a box springs mattress stuffed with as much as $20 million in cash, reports say. Rocha had flown to the U.S. from Brazil a few days ago to meet with someone involved in the pyramid scheme but was cooperating with federal investigators, according to CNN .
