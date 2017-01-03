Politics and Reality Radio with Joshua Holland Everything Is Awful;...
Politics and Reality Radio --Everything Is Awful; The Big Lie Behind Trump's 'Muslim Ban'; More Bathroom Bills? with Joshua Holland This week, we'll play an excerpt from a previous interview with Rebecca Hamlin, an assistant professor of legal studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an expert on refugee resettlement. She shoots down the very premise of Trump's hamfisted and likely unconstitutional "Muslim ban."
