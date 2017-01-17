Police: Man posed as Bieber online to extort nude photos
Authorities say a Massachusetts man has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting nude photos from a 9-year-old California girl while posing online as Justin Bieber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|3 hr
|guck fays
|5
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|3 hr
|Mistress5607
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Mon
|Richard
|35
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Jan 15
|Solarman
|2
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Jan 15
|JustAnObserver
|267
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC